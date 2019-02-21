Photo: Jack Lestrade

Cape Town – Hundreds of Lavender Hill children will no longer have to cross a busy highway to do their assignments and research as the Rene Roman school library officially opened its doors this week. The facility was named in honour of Levana Primary School pupil Rene-Tracy Roman, who was murdered two years ago.

The 13-year-old’s body was found in a neighbour’s Wendy house in March 2017 after she had been missing for 10 days.

Her killer, Andrew Plaatjies, 50, received two life terms in the Western Cape High Court for attempted rape and her murder.

Her overwhelmed mother, Chrissandre Jacobs, 31, and a staff member had the honour of cutting the ribbon.

“We are happy and proud that the school used what she treasured most to keep her memory alive. I am as speechless as I was when I was first informed about this beautiful gesture. It still hurts knowing she is no longer with us,” Jacobs said.

The idea of raising funds to have a second bigger library with more resources and updated books at the school came before Rene’s murder.

Following the incident, the school thought it fitting to name it after her. The new facility will not only be accessible to primary school pupils, but also to the broader community.

School principal André Lamprecht said he never thought the library would bring so much joy.

“I hope they will make use of all the resources available now. We have been eagerly waiting for this day and it finally came. Our pride and idea came into reality. We ask for it to be cherished and protected,” he said.

The new library will operate Mondays to Fridays until 4pm until further discussion. Lamprecht said time would tell if hours could be extended.

Cape Times