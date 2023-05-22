Renewables alone not enough for South Africa

Cape Town - While applications for 9 789 megawatts of renewable energy have been welcomed, experts agree it won’t stop load shedding. Department of Forestry Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Minister Barbara Creecy delivered her budget vote speech on Friday, announcing that Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) applications for 9 789MW of renewable energy were being processed by her department.

In addition, 15 applications relating to transmission and distribution infrastructure were being prioritised, she said. “This is made up of 2 899MW for Solar PV, 6 890 for wind energy facilities and many of these applications include battery energy storage systems and associated transmission and distribution infrastructure. We are working hard to cut the red tape and get these projects finalised and in this regard, we have reduced our decision-making timeframes from 107 days to 57 days,” said Creecy. The news comes hot on the heels of the Department of Transport on Thursday announcing it had given the green light to power supplier, Karpowership, to have access to the Ports of Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay for 20 years for its gas-to-power projects.

In terms of renewable versus coal, Creecy said: “Government is clear that we must battle both load shedding and climate change. It is not a one or the other decision. “Current modelling will advise how we balance our decommissioning schedule so we can achieve energy security within the context of our climate change commitments and air quality improvement.” Independent consultant in energy research, Hilton Trollip, welcomed the news.

“It’s really nice to see the DFFE minister recognising the important role that renewables play and expediting the process of both the renewable generation projects and also transmission which is absolutely key to getting more power into the grid,” he said. Energy expert Lungile Mashile explained that she suspected the applications were from the private sector, for commercial and industrial projects and it would take between six to 24 months to come online depending on the size of the project. “Ultimately it is a good thing and hopefully these projects come online as soon as possible. It will not stop load shedding.

“It will most likely reduce daytime demand but if these entities still operate in the evening peak it will still create problems for load shedding because there will be a huge jump in demand from early evening peak till about late evening peak. “Karpowerships will certainly help a lot. They provide firm capacity and are dispatchable. What this means is, you can call on them and within 30 seconds they can provide energy to the grid. “Ultimately everything is required, you need nuclear, you need coal, you need gas, you need renewables but you need them at different times of the day and you need them at different scales.”

Energy expert Ruse Moleshe added: “Adding renewable energy sources to the grid has environmental advantages. However, their intermittency means that they have to be backed by flexible capacity for the period when they don’t produce sufficient electricity. Thus, without such, there is limited ability to contribute to reducing load shedding. The other constraint is grid integration.

“About the EIA process - in the past projects were required to apply for the full EIAs during the pre-construction period, which was long and cumbersome - but with the July 2022 announcement by the President of the Electricity Action Plan, the processes have been streamlined. The DFFE provides exemptions for projects which fall within low or medium environmentally sensitive areas. “This is subject to inspection by qualified EIA practitioners.

“For such projects, only registration would be required. “This has significantly reduced timeliness for solar PV projects that fall in that category. “Others still have to go through the processes.

“How long it would take to stop load shedding, depends on how long the pre-construction permitting processes, financial close and the construction period takes per project and whether some of these projects are successful in the government bidding process or to secure private Power Purchase Agreements.” Eskom’s board of directors has approved a 24-month Generation Fleet Turnaround and Recovery Plan with the penultimate goal of achieving 70% Energy Availability Factor (EAF) by March 31, 2025. Koeberg Unit 1, which provides 960 megawatts is scheduled to return to service in September 2023, and a month later Unit 2’s outage is expected to follow.

The plan, according to Eskom is to end the 2024 financial year with an energy availability factor of 65%. Breakdowns are currently at 16 486MW of generating capacity. “Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Monday, followed by Stage 5 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Eskom.