Charles Abrahams' book chronicles his life from his barefoot days on the dusty streets of Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis, to being at the forefront of three landmark class action lawsuits in South African history. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Renowned advocate Charles Abrahams launched his memoir, Class Action - In Pursuit of a Larger Life, at the Book Lounge yesterday. His book chronicles his life from his barefoot days on the dusty streets of Nooitgedacht, Bishop Lavis, to being at the forefront of three landmark class action lawsuits in South African history.

Speaking to the Cape Times before the launch, he said the writing experience had been cathartic and emotional.

“There is a huge disparity between your childhood in abject poverty and then, through many years of struggle and persistence, you are able to reflect on where you are today,” he said.

Abrahams added that he’d had almost 100% control over the writing and editorial process.

He said that through his book he wanted to challenge young readers to stop viewing their circumstances as a hindrance to where their potential could take them.

Detailing his parents’ profound influence on his life, he said his father was a truck driver for 30 years, and his mother was an assistant nurse who raised him and his 10 siblings.

His involvement with student politics in high school resulted in his being detained in 1985. He wrote his matric the next year, but took the time to reflect on what he wanted to achieve with his life.

“I realised the importance of continuous education post 1994 and pursued a Master’s degree in international law in the Netherlands.

“Education must equip young people with the ability to deal with the most difficult questions that we are facing in our society,” he said.

Considered to be at the peak of his profession, Abrahams was at the forefront of the Khulumani “apartheid” lawsuit in the US that sued global corporations and banks in that ­country for aiding and abetting apartheid.

His well-publicised court battles also include the first damages class action lawsuit in South Africa against bread companies that fixed the price of bread, and the silicosis and TB class action against the South African gold mining industry that resulted in a R5 billion settlement.

“In my book I spell out the whole rationale of why these were such important undertakings, and the many obstacles that were placed in our way.

"Today we see how the corporates have been given a break, just like in the bread matter, where rich corporation were colluding with each other, and I told myself there was no way we were going allow this to happen,” he said.

Abrahams said he wanted his readers to challenge the view that life was just about material things.

