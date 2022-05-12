Repeat sex offender arrested for allegedly raping boy with down syndrome

CAPE TOWN - A fifty-five-year-old convicted paedophile has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy with down syndrome in Strand. According to provincial Community Policing Forum (CPF) board chairperson Fransina Lukas, she received a call late on Saturday informing her about a child who was allegedly sexually molested.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Other children saw the incident through a window in his house and reported it. “I escorted the child and his mother to the police station where we opened the case. “He has been harassing children in the community for a long time. The man is a convicted paedophile who served about 15 years in jail for a similar offence.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He was reintegrated back into society and does the same thing. “This shows he has not been really rehabilitated. People like him don’t belong in our communities where they lure children with sweets and food,” said Lukas. She also appealed to parents to know the whereabouts of their children at all times, especially now that it gets dark earlier.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said Strand police were investigating a rape case and the man was arrested and appeared in court on Tuesday. Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons (corr) said sexual assault and rape of children and adults with special needs or disabilities was a serious problem. “Many victims are unable to identify or report these sexual violations committed against them.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is very concerning that the alleged perpetrator in this case is a repeat sexual offender, ex-offenders usually target vulnerable persons. “Those suffering with down syndrome or autism may have difficulty understanding what happened, or may not have the ability to express what happened to them.” According to Solomons it was paramount that trained professionals provide support to the child in this case.

“The police investigation and prosecution must consider the specific vulnerabilities that down syndrome or autism presents to victims and not jeopardise their right to justice. “There is a need to develop specific protocols for use with individuals with autism that are sensitive to the vulnerabilities and risks they are exposed to. “There is a need to create awareness of factors that make children with special needs at high risk of sexual abuse and measures to prevent and combat,” he said.