Rescued lamb needs a loving, forever home

Cape Town - A little lamb named Kim is ready for a new home after he was found in a ditch in Villiersdorp, fragile and hungry. The compassionate stranger who found him, Hamilton Kapanda, has vowed to stay at his side until he finds a suitable new home for Kim. The Cape of Goodhope (CoGH) SPCA said Kim was growing quickly, thanks to regular feeds by Kapanda. “Kim and Hamilton have been inseparable for the past month, with Hamilton even sleeping on-site so he could ensure that his charge was warm and he was receiving his three-hourly feeds right through the night,” the SPCA said. If you would like to give Kim his forever home, email [email protected] or call 0217004173.

Meanwhile, animal clinic SA.MAST said it was under threat from land occupiers who were blocking the entrance and exits for the clinic’s animal ambulances.

The clinic said shacks being built around them were being established as shebeens, and other crime-related activities.

“All urgent requests as of August 1 for lawful help and intervention have to date resulted in zero action being taken. It is still our expectation that all authorities work together and immediately protect both the SA.MAST Animal Clinic and our neighbours from the current shack-farming land invasion,” said the clinic.

The clinic said it had alerted law enforcement, police, the Ministry of Human Settlements and executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman.

Bosman said any incidents of crime, as well as threats to staff, should be reported to the SAPS, which is the lead authority.

“The City has attended to land invasions adjacent to the clinic numerous times and claims to the contrary are incorrect. We have a number of sites to attend to and limited resources, and we are doing the best that we can within our resources and mandate,” said Bosman.

Cape Times