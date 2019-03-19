Worldwide, cat fleas (Ctenocephalides felis felis) are the most common fleas plaguing pets. Despite their name, these little insects also occur on dogs. Photo: Engela Duvenage

Cape Town – Most people visit their local animal welfare association only when they want to adopt a new kitten or puppy. Not Stellenbosch University researcher Dr Luther van der Mescht, who goes there in search of fleas, cat fleas to be precise.

Van der Mescht is working on a comprehensive study of the different flea species found on South African dogs and cats.

As part of his research project, he is focusing on cat fleas, their genetics, distribution and diversity.

Several animal welfare organisations and private veterinarians in South Africa are assisting with the collection of fleas for him to study, and members of the public who would like to help his efforts are welcome to send him samples by the end of next month.

Van der Mescht obtained his doctorate in conservation ecology in 2015 at Stellenbosch University after researching the factors that determine the variety and distribution patterns of fleas on mice in South Africa.

Currently, he is a post-doctoral fellow at Stellenbosch University who focuses on expanding and updating information on the diversity, evolution and habitats of different South African fleas.

Worldwide, cat fleas (Ctenocephalides felis felis) are the most common fleas plaguing pets. Despite their name, these little insects also occur on dogs.

Animals covered with these fleas often suffer from tapeworms over time and can become quite emaciated in the process.

Van der Mescht hopes to be able to determine which species are found in South Africa by using microscope and genetic techniques to study the fleas that he collects.

This information can ultimately be valuable when trying to ensure that the right types of flea repellents are used in different regions.

“It is very difficult to identify with the naked eye which flea species are all members of the Ctenocephalides felis-complex, and therefore we do not really know which species of cat fleas are found on South African dogs or cats,” said Van der Mescht.

“The previous thorough survey on the topic was done in the 1970s,” he added.

According to him, 20 animal welfare organisations and private veterinarians across the country are already involved in his studies.

They're helping him to collect enough fleas from a diversity of regions so that he can identify and genetically study them.

Members of the public interested in helping his research can send flea samples collected from their cats and dogs to Van der Mescht until the end of next month.

This is when the typical summer flea season ends. It is best to store dead insects in a small container of ethanol.

For enquiries on how to do so, email [email protected]

Cape Times