Cape Town – False Bay, a biodiversity hot spot and one of South Africa’s top tourism attractions, is under threat from growing coastal developments, pollution, climate change and over-fishing. Thirty-two researchers collaborated on the publication of “A synthesis of three decades of socio-ecological change in False Bay” in Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene, painting a dire picture.

Dr Maya Pfaff, from the Department of Biological Sciences at UCT and the first author of the paper, said that over the past three decades marine resource management had shifted conceptually from top-down sectoral approaches towards systems-oriented multi-stakeholder frameworks of integrated coastal management and ecosystem-based conservation.

“When looking at the whole suite of changes that have occurred in parallel over the past three decades, it is evident that the False Bay system needs to be managed holistically to avoid further degradation and to ensure that future generations can still enjoy its bounty and economic benefits,” Pfaff said.

The population of Cape Town has more than doubled since the 1980s, mainly due to an influx from rural areas, and the increase has led to intensified exploitation, coastal developments and pollution, largely as a result of the poor servicing of sewage, solid waste and stormwater, especially in informal settlements.

Pfaff said that “we need to improve our observational network, communication among different user groups and response time to changes”.

“This will provide for an evidence-based management strategy that will underpin guidelines, regulations or interventions. We are hopeful that such transparency will ultimately lead to more compliance with regulations and a better condition of the bay.

“Further, the need to involve citizens in information sharing, monitoring and management is essential, both for the provision of observations as well as the building of awareness of the need for sustainability.”

The researchers also provide recommendations for multidisciplinary research and monitoring to achieve a better balance between developmental and environmental agendas.

