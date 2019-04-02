File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – A Bergrivier resident who sought compensation from the municipality after a freak storm had damaged his property has lost in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). The court found the municipality had bigger sociological concerns, especially relating to indigent residents.

Rhynardt van Ryn Beck lived in the foothills of the Piketberg Mountain when his property was flooded on three separate occasions in December 2007, June 2009 and April 2011.

His property was at the lowest point at the corner of Buitenkant and De Hoek streets, with De Hoek Street separating the residential area from farmland stretching up the mountain.

He testified that in 2007 a number of rooms of his house were damaged by floods, as was his furniture.

He had also witnessed sheep droppings in the flooded areas of his house, apparently carried there from the adjacent farmlands by flood water.

In 2009 the water level had reached 0.75m, and its force caused the garage doors to shift out of their frames, Van Ryn Beck argued.

He said the extent of the flooding in 2011 was severe but not as severe as in 2009, although cattle manure had been carried over to his property.

Van Ryn Beck had received a payout from his insurance company for the 2007 and 2009 floods, but thereafter his insurers were no longer willing to provide him with cover.

The case then went to the Western Cape High Court which found in favour of Van Ryn Beck.

The municipality challenged that decision in the SCA, arguing it could not be held liable for the flooding; if it was, it would impose a burden on municipal authorities countrywide. It also argued the flow from the adjacent farmlands fell within the jurisdiction of the West Coast District Municipality.

The SCA could not find an act of wrongfulness by the municipality, and considered the municipality’s other sociological concerns, especially relating to more indigent communities, such as those in informal settlements.

“When one is told, in isolation, that a ratepayer and resident of a small town had his house flooded on three occasions encompassing two successive two-year intervals and sustained ostensible extensive damage to his house, due to the municipal stormwater drainage system being unable to cope with heavy rainfall, one’s instinctive reaction is that the local municipality should be held liable to compensate such resident for the damage caused by the last flood

“Where the municipality is restricted by budgetary and sociological concerns and where it has demands in relation to indigent, informal settlement communities, one might rightly ask how a court can hold that the legal convictions of the community compel the conclusion that the municipality should be held liable

“The respondent failed to show that the municipality could, by relatively cheap means, have brought about improvements to the stormwater drainage system that would have averted the flood,” the SCA found.

Following the 2011 flood, the municipality had made temporary low-cost changes to the stormwater drainage system by adding a catchment pit that converted into a double catch-pit.

An open V-chute was also constructed to lead water away from the property.

Cape Times