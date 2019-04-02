File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The charred bodies of two alleged thieves have been discovered in Dunoon. The charred bodies were found near a railway line close to the informal settlement on Sunday.

Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Circumstances surrounding the death of two unknown males are being investigated after their burnt bodies were discovered in Siyahlala in Dunoon yesterday (Sunday).”

Dunoon ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said that on speaking to the community, he was informed the two men were linked to a spate of house robberies and robbing people on the streets.

“The deceased were attacked by the community after they were identified as thieves who were terrorising the community.

“A search was conducted in their shack. Some residents claimed they found several of their items in the shack, which led to them being beaten up before they were set alight and their bodies dumped.

“Two residents were arrested, apparently they were among the people who identified their stolen valuables.”

Makeleni said mob justice was not a “popular trend” in the area, however, residents were fed up with crime. He said they had to walk 10km to Milnerton police station to report a crime, as there was no police station in the area.

“I can never condone vigilantism, and even today we had a meeting about it and the spike in crime in the area.

“There is only so much I can really do, people are tired of empty promises. We have been promised a mobile police station for about four years now.

"The community grievances have landed on deaf ears. People don’t even want the mobile police station now, they want a proper one.

“People also don’t want to take the risk to join neighbourhood watches and patrol the streets, as the criminals are armed with guns and knives. I remember when I also patrolled and witnessed one member (being) stabbed.”

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times