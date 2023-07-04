Residents band together to prevent old age home from going up in smoke

Strand residents and volunteers have been commended for banding together after a fire broke out at a retirement home on Sunday.

A room on the 5th floor of the Altena Retirement Home caught alight, but the swift reaction from the community ensured that minimal damage was suffered. The fire broke out while the tenant was in the dining hall having lunch. Die Strand-Naastediens NPC (DSND) spokesperson Estellé Lecoq said the tenant whose room was affected was now living with her children.

“Altena has 152 residents, with 35 apartments on the 5th floor. “The corridor that caught fire consists entirely of single units. “Only six of the seven units in that corridor were occupied.

“The resident whose unit was affected is 78 years old and currently staying with her children. “Three other residents are staying with their families, and two others are staying at Ametis Retirement Village (also part of DSND). “The residents in that corridor need to wait until we clean up the area before they can return.

“The rest of the residents and staff members are all in their units. “The building has been declared safe by the firefighters and the engineer inspector,” said Lecoq. Fire service officials at the Altena Retirement Home. Picture: Gordon’s Bay Security Facebook

Lecoq said when they were alerted to the fire, management was immediately informed and DSND management arrived on the premises within minutes. “The only damage was to the corner apartment that caught fire. The fire did not spread further. “DSND management would like to thank all DSND staff for their assistance and help with the fire and residents, as well as all the volunteers who came to help, including the firefighters, Feedem staff, Gordon’s Bay MED, Helderberg Crime Watch, AfriForum Neighbourhood Watch, and the Strand Neighbourhood Watch.

“It warms our hearts to see everyone coming together and helping one another,” said Lecoq. The City’s Fire Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the affected area has been closed off until further notice. “Fire crews from Strand, Somerset West, Macassar and Sir Lowry’s Pass were on scene with four fire appliances, including the hydraulic platform, and a rescue vehicle. In total, 21 firefighters were on scene.