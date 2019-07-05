SAHRC provincial commissioner Chris Nissen Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Kuils River residents have lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), accusing a steelworks company, which runs a 24-hour operation, of exposing them to noise and air pollution. The Vredelust, Jagtershof, St Duma’s, Highbury and Silver Oaks residents approached the SAHRC because their complaints to the City had gone unanswered for months, they said.

Resident Earl Polman said they had initiated the Save Kuils River Environmental Action Group, to document the amount of noise and air pollution the company produced daily.

“The situation started in 2017 when the company had to apply for an atmospheric emissions licence and the community objected, but our appeal was rejected.

"Regularly our members mail images, videos and pictures of the noise and pollution which emanates from the plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

According to the residents, the City’s Environmental Health Department was sent to measure the sound pressure over a 24-hour period and found that readings were 11 decibels over the legal seven.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the City and the national Department of Environmental Affairs had conducted an unannounced compliance inspection of Cisco on June 12.

“The City of Cape Town is awaiting the independent findings of their investigation. Cisco has also presented the City with a revised Noise Impact Assessment and modelling study, which proposes further on-site and off-site mitigation measures.

"A meeting is being scheduled between Cisco and officials from the Spatial Planning and Environment Directorate to discuss this process further,” said Badroodien.

SAHRC provincial commissioner Chris Nissen said they would approach the City to identify why it had allegedly stalled on acting on the complaint.

The Cape Times was told Cisco's general manager Heinrich Kriel was aware of a request for comment, but by deadline he had not responded.

Cisco is an electric arc furnace-based rebar producer, owned by DHT Holding. Its website describes it as “a modern, innovative and sensitive group of Turkish investment companies”.