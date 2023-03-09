Residents concerned over spike in crime by minors

Cape Town - Children as young as 11 years old have become the most dangerous age group in some communities, according to residents. This follows the arrest of a 14-year-old “known robber” in Crossroads near Nyanga.

The teenager, together with his 17-year-old friend, were arrested by Metro police for armed robbery and possession of an imitation firearm in Lower Crossroads on Monday. Metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons, said: “Officers attended an armed robbery complaint of a lady that was robbed of her cellphone, ID, bank cards and medication at Dickens Street, Mandalay. “With the assistance of the community and complainant, who provided full descriptions and locations, the suspects were located at Swityi and Hlungulu Streets.

“Both teens, aged 14 and 17, (and) the imitation firearm were found in one of the suspect’s residences. “The parents of the suspects were located and informed of the act and SAPS requested their attendance (at the police station) at as the suspects are minors,” she said. She said that the teenagers were detained at Lentegeur police station for further investigation and a probation officer was contacted by police to attend to them.

Crossroads Community Police Forum (CPF) secretary, Dumisani Qwebe, said the community was concerned with the age groups of youngsters who committed crimes. “We can’t run away from the fact that 11 and 18 years have become the most dangerous age groups in our communities. “They use firearms and other dangerous weapons,” he said.

“We must work together with social development to get to the root causes of this and develop programmes to curb this. We don’t wish to have such young people with criminal records, because it affects all of us,” he said. Qwebe added that the CPF and community leaders were planning to visit the homes of the minors and sit with their parents to assess their living conditions and see how they can be helped. Childcare and protection group, Molo Songololo, said criminality among children was high.