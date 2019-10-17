Resident Debi Taylor said the community was not happy with the decision as they treasured the pontoon.
“The hand-drawn pontoon that crosses the Breede River outside the town of Swellendam has been in operation for over 100 years.
"The provincial government has made the decision to replace this historic pontoon with an unsightly motorised monstrosity. This decision was made without consultation with the local public or the local heritage society.
"The new structure is already on site and that is how we the locals became aware of it,” Taylor said.