Residents hailed for volunteering information on Charl Kinnear’s killers

Cape Town - The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) has lauded residents who have come forward with leads that could assist police to trace the hitmen involved in the murder of top Anti-Gang Unit investigator, Charl Kinnear. The hunt by a multidisciplinary team of police officers for about three men, allegedly seen by residents and on CCTV footage, started on Friday following the murder of the 52-year-old detective. Kinnear was shot dead inside his vehicle in front of his house in Bishop Lavis, leaving his family, community and the police force reeling in shock. He had been investigating several high-profile cases, including underworld figures. He was known for his honesty and rooting out corruption, even in his workforce. Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst said: “Residents have been forthcoming with some good leads. People were able to give details of what vehicles the men came out of and the vehicles they drove away in. The vehicles were parked a bit far from the house. We also know there is CCTV footage that confirms the number of men given by the people.

“We are closely watching the police’s progress and the investigation is at an intense stage now. We want to give police space and a chance to do their work. We don’t want to jeopardise their work in any way.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele had recently announced the establishment of a steering committee to look into allegations that a number of Long Street businesses were asked to pay a “protection fee”.

Kinnear was said to be part of the investigating team.

Beer House founder Randolf Jorberg said: “The murder of Kinnear is an insult to minister Bheki Cele. Last week, on Wednesday, Cele was in Long Street in front of my restaurant and made an announcement on extortion investigations. We do hope that the government does its best in protecting us as business owners of the City, and other areas from this.”

Last year, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) probed serious allegations made by Kinnear, in which he accused six police officers of having links to gangs. The police watchdog said at the time they found his complaint to be legitimate. In his complaint, Kinnear asked for an urgent investigation into crimes allegedly committed by six members of the provincial crime intelligence unit who were allegedly linked to high-flying gangsters.

Head of the Anti-Gang Unit, Andre Lincoln would not comment yesterday and referred all enquiries on Kinnear to police. Kinnear’s murder came after his police protection was abruptly revoked in December. Police did not respond to further questions yesterday.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times