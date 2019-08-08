Anthea Thopps Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – A suspect has been arrested in Beaufort West over the murder of mother-of-one Anthea Thopps on Thursday after being chased by police and residents. The half-naked body of the 30-year-old Thopps, who was known for her "sparkling personality", was found by her mother on July 21 at about 12.30pm at her home, after neighbours feared there had been a break-in. It was believed she had been strangled with a shoelace and possibly raped.

Evidence gathered by the investigation officer, Sergeant Chris Okkers, which included the tracing of the murder victim’s cellphone, led police to an address in Delo Street, where the suspect had been seen earlier today, police said. The 35-year-old suspect is believed to be a family friend.

"He fled when he realised police was approaching him. Police members were soon joined by community members in pursuing the suspect.

"Eventually, at about 12:30, members cornered him in an outside toilet in a yard in the same street where he took cover. He was arrested on the spot and brought to the Beaufort-West SAPS, where he was processed and detained," police said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate's Court on Monday once being charged for murder, police said.

Thopps' aunt Geraldine told Netwerk24: "I think everyone is angry because it was someone who came to visit regularly."

Acting provincial commissioner for police in the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi, commended those involved in the investigation "for the thorough and speedy finalisation of the murder case that shocked the Central Karoo Town of Beaufort-West".

Last month, residents held a “Walk a Mile” march against femicide after a spate of gender-based violence and murders in the small Karoo town.

One of the march organisers, Brian Jooste, said at the time: “We delivered our memorandum asking for the municipality, police and justice department to help us combat this evil (gangsterism) that has come into our town.”

