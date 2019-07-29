File photo: Flickr.com

Cape Town – Police are on the lookout for a shop owner who allegedly shot a man in Khayelitsha yesterday morning following a dispute over change. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said as a result of the alleged incident residents had looted the shop.

“We can confirm that a Somalian-owned shop was looted by community members at around 10am in Green Point, Khayelitsha.

“Community members claimed that the owner of the shop shot a man and fled the area. This victim was traced to a local hospital in the area where he’s being treated.

"The circumstances surrounding the attempted murder and the malicious damage to property are being investigated by police,” said Traut.

In a separate incident in Kensington, police arrested two brothers during a crime operation in the area on Thursday night.

“Members of the Anti-Gang Unit and the Kensington police station teamed up following reports of a shooting in Gilder Crescent at around 10pm.

"No one was injured, but the incident prompted a search operation in the area, which is known for gang activity.

“Two suspects, aged 28 and 32, were arrested for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. One of the suspects was released on bail last week on an attempted murder case,” said Traut.

The suspects are expected in court this week.

Traut said the operation led police to also search for suspects wanted on various charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of drugs, assault, theft and house robbery.

To report any criminal activity, call Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times