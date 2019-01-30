File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Protesting De Doorns residents locked the gates of a community clinic, demanding the authorities provide more staff and resources to the overwhelmed facility. They prevented clinic staff and patients from entering or leaving.

Resident Bettie Fortuin said the protest came about because residents were not receiving adequate services from the clinic.

“We shut down this facility because it is daily overcrowded and understaffed. The head nurse retired and her position was never filled and the staff are not enough to deal with the number of people that come here each day.

“As a mixed community, there is often only one person on duty that assists but they are often moved around adding to delays and waiting,” she said.

Fortuin said the crowd of about 200 people was tired of promises made by officials.

She said the community needed a day hospital as the only other option was Worcester hospital, and some residents cannot afford to travel back and forth.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Maret Lesch said the department was aware of the challenges facing the clinic in terms of service delivery and had previously met with a delegation in De Doorns to share the clinic’s plans for the future.

“One of the main reasons for this is that the clinic’s patient numbers have increased with an additional 800 patients per month in a relatively short time and the current infrastructure is not designed to handle such an increase in patient load.

“Steps being taken to handle the increase in patient loads include, the appointment of a full-time pharmacist (already implemented), as well as a planned expansion of infrastructure,” she said.

Lesch said vacant positions were currently being filled and there were plans to increase the hours and doctor availability to better address the pressure of increased patient loads.

