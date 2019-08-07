Idas Valley residents in Stellenbosch stopped construction again at a mixed-housing development after the Stellenbosch Municipality had not given them feedback. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Provincial SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen once again stepped in when Idas Valley residents in Stellenbosch shut down construction of a mixed-housing development yesterday. Residents said they were left with little choice but to bring the construction to a halt on a site they claim had been promised to them for low-income housing for the past 40 years.

Last month, residents took to the streets in protests spanning two weeks, when they discovered that the Stellenbosch Municipality had moved forward with the mixed housing development instead of the awaited low-cost housing.

Idas Valley Housing Forum spokesperson Sherileen Phillips said residents had been waiting for weeks for feedback since the last engagement with the municipality.

“We were left with little choice but to hurt them where it counts, their pockets. Because they risk losing millions of rand when construction stops.

“We called in Reverend Nissen again because the municipality had failed to respond to our calls and emails to give us updates on the process,” said Phillips.

According to her, Nissen had brought housing department officials from the municipality together with the residents and there was an agreement to meet again tonight to hash out the waiting list matter.

Nissen confirmed the meeting.

“This all could have been avoided through effective communication, but now there needs to be a commitment to come together and ensure the correct beneficiaries are allocated housing.

“The municipality said construction on low-income housing was set to start next month, but 40 years is too long to wait and residents want a signed agreement by all parties.”

Nissen said the SA Human Right Commission would be monitoring the matter closely as negotiations continued.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a peaceful protest by community members of Idas Valley took place yesterday from about 6am.

No damage to property or arrests were reported and Stellenbosch police were monitoring the situation.

Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the way forward agreed upon between all parties at last month’s meeting was being implemented.

“The municipality remains committed to constructive and positive co-operation between all role-players.

“Construction of the RDP houses is aimed to begin in September 2019,” he said.