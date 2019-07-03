idents in Worcester have banded together to assist a young mother who lost six family members, including her 1-year-old daughter, in a blaze.

Eighteen-year-old Sunelle Booysen was the only person to survive a fire that claimed the life of her mother, Elizabeth Booysen, 48; her sisters, Daniella, 27, Jamie-lee,12; Daniella’s two sons, Dalmaine, 7, Jermaine, 2; and Sunelle’s daughter Sune.

Breede Valley Municipality deputy fire chief Josephus Pretorius said fire engines were dispatched to the scene on Sunday where they found an informal structure completely engulfed by flames.

“The police are now investigating the incident,” he said. “By the time that the first fire engines arrived on the scene the entire structure was fully alight.

"Unfortunately, there were six bodies found, of which two were adults and four children. No other injuries occurred during the incident.”

Area ward councillor Moena Jacobs, who is also related to the family, said Sunelle had suffered burns during her escape and her 20-year-old brother Allistair was not at home at the time of the fire.

“Sunelle told us what happened. She said as she woke up, she saw the house was on fire and she tried to wake her daughter and the younger children but they wouldn’t wake up.

"She then tried to wake her mother and sisters and barely escaped the fire herself.”

She said the fire was believed to have started on the outside.

Jacobs said the entire community had rallied to assist the family, with a local undertaker offering them a funeral for all six members at a cut-price rate and the Breede Valley Municipality assisting the family with graves.

The funeral will take place this Saturday.

Jacobs said anyone wishing to assist the family was welcome to contact her on 072 902 8004.

According to an internal memo, the fire crews found that “one informal structure was fully alight and that the roof had started to collapse.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant George Mjiwu said Worcester police had opened an inquest into the deaths.

“An inquest is under way after six family members aged one, two, seven, 12, and two women aged 27 and 48, died in a shack fire at Alpha Street in Haxpark on Sunday at about 12.30am. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage,” Mjiwu said.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

