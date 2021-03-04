Residents to oppose bail for alleged rapist of boys

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Langa residents have vowed to follow-through in ensuring justice is served after a 33-year-old man allegedly lured, drugged and raped up to six minor boys in the area recently. Community structures have now urgently rallied to set-up meetings and petition against the accused being granted bail when he is expected back in court again next week. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Bishop Lavis Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit is investigating rape and sexual assault cases after the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minors at this stage, was arrested at the weekend. The suspect is said to live in the same street as the victims, and also allegedly physically hurt them in an attempt to dissuade them from calling him out. The suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed for further investigation.

He will remain in custody.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges could be added against the accused.

“(The suspect) has been charged with two counts of rape of two 16-year-old boys. The accused is alleged to have raped a number of male children in his community by luring them to his home and inter alia, by giving them illegal drugs. At present there are two cases. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues. The case has been postponed for a formal bail application in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. The matter has been postponed to March 11 for a bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

The Langa Community Police Forum in a notice called on residents to gather and picket at court at the suspect’s next court appearance, where they can also sign a petition against his bail application.

“At this point we are still encouraging and requesting that the privacy of the affected children and their families be respected,” they said.

The Langa Joint Committee, which works to assist residents with civil matters, has met over the issue, which they said was absolutely shocking.

Committee member Alfred Magwaca said they condemned the incidents, and would be present at court.

“The matter is very sensitive, we don’t really want to comment out of respect for the families.

“We can say we condemn such acts, and any form as assault, GBV, or attack against women and children.

“As a community, and community structure, we are outraged and will be picketing at court for bail to be denied,” Magwaca said.

A neighbour of the accused described the suspect as a “gentleman” and friendly and had been seen hanging around with young boys in the area.

“You would not suspect him. The guy is trusted by old people in the area because of his character and appearances.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “We appeal to our justice system in its role in convicting these criminals who commit these crimes against women and children in our communities. Far too often we see the perpetrators of violence receive minimal to light sentences.

“The victims or survivors are always the ones who suffer the most when these perpetrators are not found guilty. The justice system should play its role to find a successful conviction for the person who committed these horrendous crimes because the wellbeing of women and children is at risk when these perpetrators are not brought to book,” said Monakali.

Cape Times