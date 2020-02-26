Residents turn violent after Emaan Solomons, 7, dies in Ocean View gang crossfire









Emaan Solomons Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Community members and the family of 7-year-old slain Emaan Solomons are still reeling in shock following her death by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting in Ocean View last night. Emaan was shot in the chest and hand while playing outside her home. She was rushed to False Bay hospital, where she succumbed to her wound upon arrival. Police arrived a few minutes later to angry community members, who became violent. As a result, public order police and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members were deployed in the area to quell the situation and restore calm. On a nearby street, police discovered the body of a 31-year-old man. The man is said to have been shot in the head.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday: "AGU members are patrolling the area in Ocean View following a shooting incident that occurred last night in Libra Street.

"According to available information, a 7-year-old girl was caught in a crossfire and she was wounded in her chest and hand.

"The child was transported to a medical facility for treatment where she died due to her injuries.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The house and family in Ocean View where 7-year-old Emaan Solomons was shot and killed in alleged gang crossfire. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

"It was discovered that a 31-year-old man was shot at Andromeda Way and died due to his injuries," Rwexana said.

Cape Talk received a voice clip of Emaan’s father directly after her death, and his pain and sadness are nearly palpable as he cries: “I don’t know how I am going to deal with this. I just don’t know.”

Detectives are investigating both murder cases. The investigation is also looking into the identity of the 31-year-old man.

Anyone with information that can assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact police on 08600 10111 or via MySAPS App.

This comes a few hours after the President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Ravensmead following the murder of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

Tazne’s decomposed body was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester after she had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Ramaphosa apologised to Tazne’s family on behalf of the government. Tazne will be laid to rest this weekend.

Cape Times



