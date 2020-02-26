Cape Town – Community members and the family of 7-year-old slain Emaan Solomons are still reeling in shock following her death by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting in Ocean View last night.
Emaan was shot in the chest and hand while playing outside her home.
She was rushed to False Bay hospital, where she succumbed to her wound upon arrival.
Police arrived a few minutes later to angry community members, who became violent. As a result, public order police and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members were deployed in the area to quell the situation and restore calm.
On a nearby street, police discovered the body of a 31-year-old man. The man is said to have been shot in the head.