Residents upset over cellular giant's Zeekoevlei signal tower appeal









File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Cellular network giant MTN has appealed a decision against the erection of a signal tower in Skipper’s End, Zeekoevlei, arguing they were trying to address their customers' needs. The decision to appeal has been criticised by ratepayers and the public has until today to comment. The issue dates back to 2018 when the Municipal Planning Tribunal rejected the decision to erect a cell tower in the area. Tom Schwerdtfeger, of The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei, an NPO formed in 2007 to promote and preserve local environmental interests, said yesterday that they were “dismayed” by the appeal, which had no consideration for the preservation of the area's national heritage. “This area is under attack from a number of developers wanting to exploit the open spaces for purely financial gain. If The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei and our many supporters do not mobilise against these developments, the area that is enjoyed by so many will just dwindle and be incorporated into the City and be lost forever,” he said.

MTN communications manager Mthokozisi Ndlovu said the appeal was about attempting to address their customers’ needs related to coverage and enhanced quality.

“The concerns of negative impact on the environment and the exploration of alternates relate to technical suitability of the site, of which more detailed motivations will be tabled to an appeal body.

"Furthermore, in terms of negative environmental concerns, such matters will also be better elaborated on to the appeal committee by discussing the aspects of aesthetics as well as offering clarity on perceptions related to health and safety.

"It is for these reasons that MTN has opted to appeal to have the site reconsidered,” Ndlovu said

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the tribunal refused the application because the location of the mast would have a negative visual impact in the environmentally sensitive area, and alternative locations were not properly explored.

Tyhalibongo said MTNs appeal had been sent to valid objectors for comment. Comments can be emailed to [email protected]

