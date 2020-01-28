The decision to appeal has been criticised by ratepayers and the public has until today to comment.
The issue dates back to 2018 when the Municipal Planning Tribunal rejected the decision to erect a cell tower in the area.
Tom Schwerdtfeger, of The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei, an NPO formed in 2007 to promote and preserve local environmental interests, said yesterday that they were “dismayed” by the appeal, which had no consideration for the preservation of the area's national heritage.
“This area is under attack from a number of developers wanting to exploit the open spaces for purely financial gain. If The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei and our many supporters do not mobilise against these developments, the area that is enjoyed by so many will just dwindle and be incorporated into the City and be lost forever,” he said.