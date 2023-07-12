Residents urged to be on alert after jogger’s cellphone snatched on Rondebosch Common

Residents visiting Rondebosch Common have been cautioned by the ward councillor to be on the alert after a woman’s cellphone was snatched, allegedly by three boys while jogging in the area last week. The boys, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 16, are reported to have ran through the Stone Pine Forest after snatching the jogger’s cellphone.

A couple driving past who witnessed the incident chased after the boys with their car and managed to retrieve the phone. While the jogger was left unharmed, lone joggers have been urged to run when there are more people around and to keep their belongings out of sight. Ward 58 councillor, Katherine Christie, said it was advisable to visit the area when there were other people around, and to go with friends, family or dogs.

“Over the past year there have been some thefts out of motor vehicles in the parking lot, but this is the most blatant incident. “We recently cleared an area in the bushes on the east side of the common where vagrants were sleeping. These indigenous bushes sprang up after the fire in 2021 and will be left to grow as they are part of the original vegetation. “I advise people not to walk among these bushes on their own as they would be hidden from sight,” she said.