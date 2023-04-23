Residents urged to vaccinate this World Immunisation Week

Cape Town – As the world observes World Immunisation Week, the City of Cape Town has called on residents to make use of health facilities and vaccinate children against influenza. World Immunisation Week will be observed from Monday, April 24 until Sunday, April 30.

The City said in terms of children under the age of 12 months who are fully immunised according to the general vaccination schedule, the monthly average in the metropole has dropped from 3 159 in the previous financial year, to 2 370 currently. “The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. “While most people will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover within a few days, flu can cause severe illness, and even be fatal, particularly for those considered ‘at greater risk’ like the elderly, persons with chronic conditions, persons living with HIV and pregnant women,” said the City.