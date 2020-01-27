Residents marched from NY1 to NY78 after the alleged rape by a taxi driver and his friends. Police said yesterday it had not yet been reported to them.
The community also held meetings with taxi owners and police at the weekend, with plans to continue talks this week about commuter safety.
Ward councillor Sharon Manata called on police to act swiftly in arresting perpetrators of crimes connected to taxis.
“The community is fed up with these Avanza (make of vehicle) monsters that rob and rape our children.