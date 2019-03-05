Strandfontein Community Policing Forum chairperson Sandy Shuter addresses the crowd during a picket outside the police station. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Disgruntled Strandfontein residents and safety community groups have called for their station commander David Malong’s head, saying they cannot afford further resignations by officers, while others have requested transfers due to “incompetence” and “victimisation” under his leadership. The group, led by the Community Policing Forum (CPF), Victim Empowerment Unit and neighbourhood watch, held a peaceful picket in front of the Strandfontein police station following the resignation of a long-serving police officer who the community hailed for his efforts in improving the community.

CPF chairperson Sandy Shuter said: “There are officers who were moved to other units because they can no longer work at this police station.

“Recently, a policeman who was loved and respected by the community resigned after lodging numerous complaints against Malong.

“When nothing was done about his complaints, he was victimised.

“A female officer suffered depression and was hospitalised due to reasons like the others. The officer had to be transferred to Mitchells Plain, where she is currently serving well.

“Another member was also transferred, and these are all our good officers that are leaving the station.

"The response these officers got was that they must resolve the matter among themselves, because it is just a matter of a clash in personality.

"This it totally ridiculous. Some of the remaining members want to also report him, but because they saw how you get treated when you lodge a complaint, they are opting to be absent from work some days.

“The toxic environment is affecting their mental health,” Shuter said.

She said about three police officers reported for work at the weekend and “fed-up victim support counsellors” had stopped reporting for work.

Shuter said most affected by this was the community, as “Malong is refusing to work with the safety community structures after voicing their concerns”.

She had been serving on the CPF for the past 11 years and they had never had a crisis like this.

“The community is disappointed in the reaction and failure of response in terms of crime. I receive numerous complaints from the community, but honestly there is nothing I can do.

"We don’t want an intervention; we want him gone. And not in a week or days to come, but immediately. We cannot have him in our community anymore.

"We found this was a historical problem, it didn’t start at this police station,” Shuter added.

Approached for a response to the allegations, Malong said he couldn’t comment and referred all queries to the provincial police management.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the matter was now receiving attention from the police management.

Cape Times