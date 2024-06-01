Resilient Mgabhi ‘Goes Beyond’ for kids with no school shoes

South African ultramarathon runner Nontu Mgabhi has defied the odds to become one of only two finishers in the gruelling 520km The Track Namibia race across scorching desert and unforgiving terrain. Through her latest expedition, Mgabhi has raised enough money to provide schoolchildren from Somotha, Sekusile, Khiphinkunzi and KwaMboma primary schools in KwaZulu-Natal with 600 pairs of school shoes.

Spanning nine stages over 10 days, The Track Namibia pushes participants to their physical and mental limits. Despite these extreme conditions, Mgabhi remained motivated by a greater purpose. “Running for a good cause has given my adventures greater meaning,” she explained.

“My initiative, Go Beyond for a Child, drives me to turn pain into a creative offering ... I remind myself that I am privileged to do this. Running is not a punishment, it is a gift. “I feel blessed that what I love to do has a positive social impact,” she said. “Many children in deep rural areas and townships walk a long distance to school, yet they cannot afford a shoe that can take on those miles.

She explained that the toughest part of the race was having to carry a 13kg backpack with all the food and supplies needed for surviving in the desert. “The temperatures were also a challenge as on some of the days the temperatures went up to 46 degrees.” This is not the first time Mgabhi has completed a mammoth challenge of this kind to improve the lives of rural children.

The Richards Bay runner once ran seven marathons in seven days on seven continents and more recently finished the 160km Ultra-Asia race in Vietnam. The Track Namibia has, however, been one of the toughest tests of her resolve to date. “This was a step up for me as my longest stage race prior to The Track was seven days. To progress to nine stages and 10 days of competition, I knew it would challenge me both mentally and physically. After Day 5 my mind and body did send me signals that we were now pushing limits.

“At some point you have to create a distance between your spirit and body because you are not your body. “It was common to have more than one emotion coexisting – to be happy and sad, experience pleasure and pain, laugh and cry, be inspired and uninspired.” Mgabhi added that focusing on the present moment was also key to her reaching the finish.

“You do not finish a race of this scale if you are too obsessed about the finish line. You must just focus on where you are now. Thinking too much about the entire race or distance will overwhelm you. “As per the words of Thabo Mbeki: ‘Those who complete the course will do so only because they do not, as fatigue sets in, convince themselves that the road ahead is still too long, the inclines too steep, the loneliness impossible to bear and the prize itself of doubtful value’.” Mgabhi plans to enjoy some rest and recovery. For now, the furthest she’ll venture out is to walk her dog, Hope.