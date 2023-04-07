Respect motivated much-loved retiring Manenberg teacher of 44 years

Cape Town - Beloved Sonderend Primary School principal, Ruwayda Achmat, has bid farewell to the school she says she loves more than anything after more than 40 years of service. Achmat, who grew up in District Six, has been in education for 44 years.

She became permanently employed at Sonderend Primary School in Manenberg in 1980 as a teacher, and was later appointed as the deputy principal of the school. In 2017, she assumed the position of principal. “I attended primary school in Bo-Kaap and high school in Bonteheuwel.

“After that, I went to college for a Teaching Diploma. It is my love for children that drew me into teaching and into doing the job at my utmost best,” she said. Achmat, who is in her sixties, told the Cape Times that what she spoke about the most with her learners and staff over the years was respect. “I think the most important thing for a person to have to succeed is respect. We have to treat the parents with respect, as well as the learners.

“I also tell my staff, you are here to do a privileged job. You are working for the community. I believe whatever you give out, that is what you get back,” she said. “I have a good relationship with the parents as well as learners because of respect. I also think that integrity is very important. You have to do what you say you are going to do when you say you are going to do it. “Every school has twelve values, and one of those main values is respect.

“We do one of the values every month with the learners. For instance, we will promote friendliness towards fellow learners and towards educators in one month and respect in another month. I would say that my success is also in that I like to give incentives. I ensure that the learners, when they do well, they are celebrated,” she said. She explains that being a principal of a primary school in Manenberg was “no walk in the park” for her. “We have a lot of challenges because our school is in the township, where there is poverty, crime and gangsterism.

“We also find that some of the children come from grandparent-headed households. But having a hard-working and dedicated staff that are willing to work in these challenging conditions is what worked for me,” she said. “I want to also thank the Manenberg community from the bottom of my heart and all of my mentors for being part of my journey.” Achmat has nine grandchildren and plans to spend time with her “big family” during her retirement.

“I also love travelling, so travelling is on the cards. I also want to attend sewing classes and visit Kirstenbosch on a Tuesday. I will take some time to relax and do what pensioners do.” Sonderend Primary School teacher, Maylene Hattingh, said Achmat was an extraordinary leader who showed compassion and respect to everyone who crossed paths with her. “When Mrs Achmat became our principal on July 1 2017, she stepped into her true zone. She was an extraordinary leader who showed compassion and respect to everyone who crossed paths with her.

I experienced Mrs Achmat as a passionate, hard-working leader who always gave of herself and showed tremendous perseverance and strength throughout her career. “The learners, community and staff of Sonderend truly love Mrs Achmat. Thank you, Mrs Achmat, for leading us with humility, integrity, empathy and authenticity,” Hattingh said.

One of Achmat’s former learners, Natasha Jones, who is now part of the School Governing Body (SGB), said Achmat would be remembered by many. “She was always a very soft spoken and a kind lady, compassionate and a good listener when kids had challenges, whether at school or at home. “She was my Standard 2 class teacher, then my Art teacher after that.

“She has been a deputy principal and a principal to all three of my children. Then, many years later, I became part of the school’s SGB. “We are situated in one of the poorest communities in Cape Town. I came from a very disadvantaged home. So when it was the school concert that year, in the 1980s, she automatically included me, knowing that I will have no means of transportation to come and watch the concert. “She always looked out for us like that. Thank you, Mrs Achmat, for everything you have put into the school, your drive and your passion.

May God bless you in all your future endeavours,” said Jones. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, thanked Achmat for her commitment to education. “Ms Ruwayda Achmat has been actively involved in education for 44 years. During this time she served her school, Sonderend Road Primary with distinction.

She was greatly admired and respected by her colleagues, parent community as well as learners. She dedicated her life to the upliftment of the Manenberg community. “She showed great resilience during sporadic gang violence within the community which had a traumatic effect on staff and learners. Teaching and leading a school in a poverty - stricken, gang-infested area has its challenges, however, Ms Achmat continuously placed a high priority on the safety and well-being of every learner and staff member and the quality of education each child received. “We wish her well in her well-deserved retirement and thank her for her commitment to education and serving the children of the Western Cape,” she said.