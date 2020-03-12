Restitution failure one of reasons for Rondebosch golf club action, say academics

Cape Town – Academics from the history department at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have cited “the failure of land restitution in the democratic era to significantly rectify the spatial injustices of apartheid” among the reasons for their objection to the Rondebosch Golf Course’s lease renewal. Senior Professor Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie and Dr Koni Benson’s objection was among 1 662 handed to the City. It relates to over 45.99 hectares of public land being leased to the Rondebosch Golf Club for 10 more years, at a rate of R1 058 a year. “It is our view that organisations like the Rondebosch Golf Club need to account for their past complicity with apartheid and should not be rewarded by the offer of this lease, and that, too, at such a generous rate of R1 058 per year. “We cannot separate the reproduction of privilege and excess from the reproduction of dispossession and poverty - the two have always been, and continue to be linked.

“The renewal of this lease of City land in 2020 blatantly ignores a history of forced removals and actively legitimises, rewards and further entrenches colonial land dispossession and racist segregation.

“It is for these reasons that we object to the renewal of the lease of 45.99 hectares of land to the Rondebosch Golf Club,” the academics said.

The Rondebosch Golf Course fell within an area that was declared “for whites only” in 1966.

The consequence of the Group Areas declaration was that many coloured, Indian, Malay and African families were forced to leave the Rondebosch Golf Course area for Cape Flats destinations, the academics said.

“The story of the dispossession in Mowbray has been told by John Western in his book Outcast Cape Town (1981) and the story of the little known Black River community in what is now Rondebosch has been told by Uma Dhupelia-Mesthrie.

“The Black River community of 300 families (close to 2 000 individuals) lived south of the Rondebosch Golf Course from the old Duinefontein Road and Klipfontein Roads towards Park Road in Rondebosch.

“Its eastern boundary was Strathallan Road and its western boundary was not far from the Rondebosch Common, starting at Borden Road,” the objection stated.

The academics said these families were part of a bigger stream of forced removals which in 1971 totalled 27 985 families in the city as a whole.

Responding to the objection, the City said it welcomed the input.

“The City welcomes the participation and input from all citizens.

“The comments received will now be processed,” City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said.

