Cape Town – Residents and road users in the Mowbray, Rosebank, Rondebosch and Newlands areas are expected to be affected the most when resurfacing of the M3 outbound between the N2 and Newlands Avenue recommences on Monday.
Regular road users along this section of the M3 have been advised to find alternative routes while the City’s Transport Directorate is at work.
Apart from the resurfacing, isolated defects on the northbound lanes will also be repaired. Although the road will be open to traffic, the City has cautioned that traffic flow will be impeded and that motorists should expect longer travelling times up until January 31, 2020, when the maintenance project should be completed.
The work will take place on weekdays and on Saturdays from 8pm until 5am on the lanes and from 9am until 3.30am on the shoulders of the road.
Traffic will be affected in both directions. However, flag personnel will regulate traffic by means of temporary lanes or shoulder closures around the works.