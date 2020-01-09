Resurfacing of M3 to affect four Cape Town suburbs the most









File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Residents and road users in the Mowbray, Rosebank, Rondebosch and Newlands areas are expected to be affected the most when resurfacing of the M3 outbound between the N2 and Newlands Avenue recommences on Monday. Regular road users along this section of the M3 have been advised to find alternative routes while the City’s Transport Directorate is at work. Apart from the resurfacing, isolated defects on the northbound lanes will also be repaired. Although the road will be open to traffic, the City has cautioned that traffic flow will be impeded and that motorists should expect longer travelling times up until January 31, 2020, when the maintenance project should be completed. The work will take place on weekdays and on Saturdays from 8pm until 5am on the lanes and from 9am until 3.30am on the shoulders of the road. Traffic will be affected in both directions. However, flag personnel will regulate traffic by means of temporary lanes or shoulder closures around the works.

"We anticipate that the residents and road users in the Mowbray, Rosebank, Rondebosch and Newlands areas will be affected the most," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

"Best for those travelling along this section of the M3 is to find alternative routes while the work is ongoing. We regret the inconvenience, but the City is obliged to undertake regular maintenance of our road network.

"The M3 is one of Cape Town’s most important access routes and we must ensure that the road remains in a good condition."

Appropriate signage will be in place and road users are requested to adhere to these, as well as to flag personnel’s instructions.

"Roadworks always come with a level of inconvenience. I appeal to residents and road users to exercise caution and to please bear with us during the construction period.

"We are working on improving their access and driving experience," said Purchase.

Cape Times