Retreat health centre robbed yet again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Emergency health services at the Retreat Community Health Centre (CHC) were impacted yesterday after armed robbers targeted it for a second time. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said suspects struck just after midnight. “A robbery is under investigation by Steenberg police following an incident at around 00:08 in 11th Ave Cafda Village, Steenberg. The victim and his wife were robbed of three cellular telephones and cash by three suspects who are yet to be arrested,” he said. Retreat CHC health committee chairperson Henry Moses condemned the incident and said it's not right on all those impacted. Emergency health services were yesterday temporarily only available from 7am to 5pm, and will operate the same time today.

All emergencies after 5pm will be diverted to Victoria Hospital. The centre's Midwife Obstetrics Unit will remain open for 24 hours.

“We are very disappointed to see that the clinic has been robbed for a second time. As a community, we need to rally together to show that we will no longer tolerate this behaviour. It is not right that staff and security must endure this type of behaviour,” Moses said.

Mark Solomons, from the Retreat Steenberg Civic Association, said they are looking to enforce more security in the area.

“We want to make it clear from the community's perspective that we condemn what happened at our clinic. We are in the process of partnering with the facility in their efforts to strengthen and sustain security measures and appeal to our community to roll up their sleeves and join us in doing so.

’’Without this facility in our community, many members of our community will suffer,” he said.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times