Retreat mom battles for nine months to enrol Grade 7 daughter at school









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – With year-end school holidays looming, many parents of Grade 7 primary school pupils are already focused on their children’s school needs for next year. Among them is Retreat single-mother Augusta Moos, who said she has been battling since February to enrol her Grade 7 daughter at Bergvliet High School. Moos’ battle with the school centres around her claim that it discriminated against her daughter by declining her enrolment application, but allegedly accepted a pupil from Fish Hoek. “Bergvliet High School’s admission policy says the child living closest to the school will get first preference to enrol. “That’s why I don’t understand why a child living in Fish Hoek, 8km away, could be accepted ahead of my daughter, who lives about 2km from the school,” Moos said.

In June the school’s registrar informed Moos that the school had received over 1 075 applications and that her daughter had been placed on its waiting list.

Replying to Moos’ November 25 query, Moss said the registrar told her the school was oversubscribed, with no enrolment cancellations and she “had to mark her application as unsuccessful on the WCED system”.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said Moos had asked for the department’s help and “the learner had, however, been accepted at Muizenberg and Zwaanswyk High School.”

Hammond said Moos was advised to lodge an appeal at the school, as the district did not deal with appeals.

“The parent contacted the district again in October when the process was explained to her and she agreed to accept the space at Zwaanswyk High School,” said Hammond

The Cape Times emailed a query requesting comment from Bergvliet High School’s principal, but by the time of publishing no response had been received.

Cape Times