Among them is Retreat single-mother Augusta Moos, who said she has been battling since February to enrol her Grade 7 daughter at Bergvliet High School.
Moos’ battle with the school centres around her claim that it discriminated against her daughter by declining her enrolment application, but allegedly accepted a pupil from Fish Hoek.
“Bergvliet High School’s admission policy says the child living closest to the school will get first preference to enrol.
“That’s why I don’t understand why a child living in Fish Hoek, 8km away, could be accepted ahead of my daughter, who lives about 2km from the school,” Moos said.