The SPCA has appealed to the public for assistance in reuniting a dog with his homeless owner, who was sent to hospital after falling ill in Parow last month. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has appealed to the public to help reunite a dog with its owner after the two were separated when the man was taken to hospital. The collie cross guarded his owner, a homeless man, for two days as he lay unconscious on a pavement in Parow.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abrahams said the incident showed the unconditional love of animals.

"From the legendary story of Hachiko’s immeasurable loyalty, cases of dolphins helping drowning swimmers, to brave dogs defending their families under threat, you don’t have to look very far to know how incredibly loyal dogs are; just think of your own beloved pet’s devotion to you.”

Abrahams said they were called after the gravely ill man was transported to hospital, and his dog was left behind.

“During this time a security guard patrolling the area had noticed a small, black dog patiently stationed by its owner. The dog had not moved for two whole days and stayed by his owner’s side while he was immobile. Not even hunger could persuade this loyal companion to leave his master.

"The security guard, not knowing where the ambulance had taken the man, asked the SAPS to help the dog, and it was taken to the nearest vet.”

Abrahams said Bilbo was a friendly dog and they hoped to reunite him with his owner.

“Bilbo is a very loving dog and we can’t imagine what he must have gone through sitting next to his owner for two days - no food, no water, and confused.

"We have seen first hand just how incredible the bond between homeless people and their pets can be,” Abrahams said.

To reunite Bilbo with his owner and submit information to the SPCA, phone 021 700 4158/9 or email [email protected]

Cape Times