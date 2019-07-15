File photo: AP

Cape Town – Animal care non-profit organisation Hout Bay Pets is offering a R1 000 reward for any information on a man and his female accomplice, who have allegedly been selling sickly looking puppies in the area. The man, known as “Neville from Hangberg”, has allegedly been stealing and then selling emaciated puppies to unsuspecting customers, at the Hout Bay Harbour Market, among other areas.

Hout Bay Pets founder Hillary Barclay said she had known Neville for years and he had stolen puppies from them last year.

She was concerned not only about the welfare of the puppies, but for the buyers or their animals at home being exposed to possible diseases that the puppy might have.

“This is especially a concern during the season in which distemper flares up across the province,” Barclay said.

“He (Neville) steals puppies to sell them. He usually carries one or two puppies every day and he carries a knife all the time. He pulled a knife on me one time.

It is illegal to sell a puppy or any animal without a permit. This is cruelty to animals because these puppies have no access to water or food,” she said.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said puppy hawkers have little or no regard for the welfare of animals which, to them, are simply commodities for trade.

There was no doubt that puppy hawkers relied heavily on animal-loving communities, who would do anything to rescue a puppy in this condition, regardless of the cost, she added.

“We are working in collaboration with law enforcement to stop the illegal hawking of animals and also looking into amendments of the animal by-laws in order to ensure harsher sentences for the perpetrator.

“In spite of your best intentions, buying a puppy from a hawker perpetuates a cycle of abuse and cruelty. You could also be unwittingly introducing diseases and parasites into your home, which could affect the health of your pets and your family. "

"Mange is a zoonotic disease and is transferred to humans as scabies. Worms and fleas can also be passed on to your family members and the chances are that the puppy you have just bought is unvaccinated and potentially ill with Canine Distemper or Parvo Virus. Both are deadly and extremely contagious canine diseases,” she said.

Anyone with information can call Hout Bay Pets on 082 928 6880.

Sensitive/anonymous info can be emailed to [email protected] or Jeremy of the Domestic Animal Rescue Group can be contacted on 021 790 0383.