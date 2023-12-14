Reward for tips on murder of Gugs CPF leader

A person of interest has been identified since Dinginto was shot and killed in her NY 110 home on Sunday.

Police are offering a R50 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of those behind the murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Gugulethu police responded to a complaint on December 10. On their arrival at 4.10am, they found the body of the victim in the bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared deceased on the scene.

“The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by police,” said Swartbooi.

“Lungile Anthony Madolo, 35 known as ‘Fire’ has been identified as a person of interest and detectives would like to question him in connection with the incident. A reward of R50 000 is offered for any information that will assist to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Dinginto.”