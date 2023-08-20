Reward upped to R1.35m for information on leap officer’s murder

The City of Cape Town has upped the reward to R1.35 million for any information that directly leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Zamikhaya Kwinana. Kwinana, 32, was killed on August 4, when he and his colleagues came under fire while on patrol in Nyanga, amid a volatile taxi strike.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said preliminary information revealed that Kwinana was a passenger in the back of a vehicle when they came under fire while travelling along Miller Road, en-route to Bishop Lavis. “They noticed that the deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the head and sped off to the Heideveld day hospital where the officer was declared deceased,” he said. City mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City was taking “decisive action” to ensure that justice is served by increasing the reward amount.

“The reward has been elevated to an unprecedented sum of R1.35m. In a remarkable display of solidarity with our officers, several benefactors approached the City requesting to pledge additional amounts to the reward already offered. This has permitted us to increase the reward to an unprecedented amount not previously possible.” A memorial service was recently held for Kwinana and a second Leap officer, Toufeek Williams, who was caught in suspected gang crossfire while off duty on August 30 in Mitchells Plain. A suspect in the murder of Williams was later arrested.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the officers were taken from their families and from their communities “far too soon”. “These were young men in the prime of their lives – both in their thirties, both with young families and both with bright careers in law enforcement ahead of them. We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of these officers, but I also know that their sacrifice will strengthen our resolve in the fight against chaos and lawlessness. We will not fail them and we will not forget them,” he said. The City's toll-free tip-off line number is 0800 110077.