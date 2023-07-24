Rigging claims as PA calls for probe into ward 16 by-elections held in George

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has submitted an objection to the IEC, alleging possible discrepancies in the counting process of the recently held by-elections in George.

The party said they believed the election results of Ward 16 were rigged, adding that video evidence of an election presiding officer opening a ballot box was also submitted to the IEC. Hotly-contested by-elections were held in George last week, which saw the DA and the PA snatching wards from the GOOD Party. PA president Gayton McKenzie said they want the commission to probe how the DA won the ward.

“All complaints have been lodged with the IEC, and our leaders in Western Cape have also met with the IEC. The results of Ward 16 have been rigged, PA won that ward, go look at voting patterns in that area previously and look at other voting districts, it doesn’t make sense. “The DA tables were as quiet as them regarding the missing R10 billion in Tshwane.

“The DA was under so much pressure that they had to pull some very suspicious moves to ensure their win in Ward 16. We shall await the IEC decision but suspect that another by-election will be called in Ward 16. We have been robbed and the IEC cannot allow this election result to stand,” he said. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the PA must respect democracy.

“The voters of Ward 16 were not persuaded by the PA’s underhanded tactics and their attempts to manipulate voters and undermine our democracy,” said Simmers. Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI) Virgil Gericke said they had also lodged an objection with the IEC. “The PBI became aware of possible irregularities when the total number of voters that visited the table of the party, differed substantially from the end result of the IEC.

“The number has decreased considerably in relation to the number of visits to the table. We maintain that elections should be free and fair and that the results should reflect the will of the people. “The contestation was fierce and tight amongst all parties, therefore it goes beyond our understanding as to how one particular party achieved a run-away victory at some voting districts,“ he said. IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said: “The Electoral Commission has received the objection. We are considering it,” she said.