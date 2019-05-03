William Beale File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse is "highly upset" at the Cape Town High Court's decision to reduce the prison sentence of convicted paedophile William Beale from 15 to 10 years. Beale, from Plettenberg Bay, was convicted on nearly 19 000 charges related to the possession of child pornography in the Thembalethu Regional Court in George in November 2017. His lawyers appealed the sentence.

The computer engineer’s lawyer, Paul van der Berg, had argued that the initial sentence was disproportionate compared to other cases of the same nature.

State advocate Evadne Kortje had argued that Beale was found with many videos depicting crimes against children.

The rights group spokesperson said on Facebook: "We at WMACA vehemently opposed any consideration of an appeal for this child monster. We are highly upset the judge showed some leniency.

"The South African judiciary system needs to wake up. The courts need to realise that these are real children and that by downloading these images and videos, they are fuelling the market of child sexual abuse.

"Harsher sentences need to be given to deter them from downloading and shrinking the market. Beale’s acts are of hardcore child pornography and he took two years to (compile) 19 000 pieces of material.

"Beale fed this shocking market. Beale said, 'I know I should feel bad, but I don’t' when he spoke about his feelings towards children being abused for child pornography purposes.

"One must remember, these are images of young babies and children who were sadistically sexually abused and murdered.

"Those children who survived this horrific ordeal had no mercy shown to them and there is nothing anyone can do to take this harrowing nightmare away, ever!"

According to the rights group, Beale was the first South African to have been arrested as part of Operation Cloud 9, an operation involving South African and Belgian police, which is responsible for cracking down on an international child pornography network.

The ring is linked to a cyber meeting space for paedophiles whose fetishes seem to be the sexual abuse of babies and young children.

