RISE Mzansi’s Notywala wants to turn tide on social justice issues

Service delivery activist and now politician, Axolile Notywala, says while he would be no “messiah” as premier of the Western Cape, he is committed to turning the tide on social justice issues including crime, housing and transportation.

Notywala believes the province is in need of new and capable leaders to create a safe and dignified life for all, something leaders of the “DA and ANC failed to prioritise”, he said. The 34-year-old was speaking in Green Point Park, Khayelitsha on Monday where he was announced as RISE Mzansi’s Western Cape premier candidate. Notywala, well known as “X”, has been a social activist for about 15 years, not only in his community of Khayelitsha or the Cape Flats, but also for people across the province.

He is the former Right2Know Campaign national coordinator and for a number of years was also general secretary of the civil society organisation Social Justice Coalition (SJC). “Those of us who have lived under governments led by the ANC and DA can firmly say that there is little to no difference. In some instances, the realities have gotten worse. Too many of us are still living in hell, this is why we need new leaders,” said Notywala. According to Notywala, there are inequalities that exist in the province, citing the inability for residents to freely run business, extortion, gang violence, uncollected rubbish piling in townships and apartheid spatial planning.

He said there was lack of political will to undo the apartheid spatial setup of municipalities like the City of Cape Town. “I am no messiah, but as the premier of the Western Cape, I commit myself to working with you to make sure that our communities are safe for all of us, particularly women and children, and that we get rid of the illegal guns on our streets, and that those corrupt police officers who work with criminals and sell guns to criminals are prosecuted and put in jail. “This is why on 21 March, on Human Rights Day this year, together with the RISE Mzansi leadership, I will launch the #SeizeTheGuns #EndPoliceCorruption campaign in Mitchells Plain. We can no longer allow lawlessness in our communities and by people who are supposed to enforce the law,” he said.