Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said as many safety issues were still a concern, especially in areas where gangsterism is rife, they have collaborated with other departments and local government to improve safety in and around schools.
“The department is committed to ensuring a quality education for every pupil, in every classroom across the Western Cape.
“A safe learning environment is a critical requirement for quality teaching and learning to take place, but the violence is unacceptable and concerning.
"We are introducing a school risk-classification tool which has been developed in consultation between the Western Cape Education Department, the City of Cape Town, SAPS and the Department of Community Safety.