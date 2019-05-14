Picture: Itumeleng English

The situation remained tense in two Hermanus informal settlements after a group of people, believed to be Land Party members, demolished four shacks of families who allegedly did not vote for them during the elections. Overberg police commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said one person was arrested at the weekend.

“One person will appear soon in court on charges of malicious damage to property. On Saturday a group of people demolished structures in Marikana informal settlement in Zwelihle.This incident is still under investigation. We’re also aware of threats to other residents,” Heilbron said.

ANC Overberg regional chairperson Theo Olivier said three of the affected families were their volunteers, while one family supported the EFF.

“We relocated all the destitute families and assisted them to erect structures in another part of Marikana. This is just dirty politics because a WhatsApp message from a Land Party member was doing the rounds instructing that all residents who didn’t vote for them in Marikana and Dubai informal settlements must be chased away.

“When we received the information we went to Marikana. Structures were already down, with a group of people chanting, some wearing the party’s T-shirts and saying they don’t want sell-outs. Their leaders denied it was their members,” Olivier said.

The family members had announced who they were going to vote for and some were working at the ANC and EFF information table desks.

Olivier said they would engage again with the Land Party leaders tomorrow to stop the issue from escalating as the areas remained tense with some families still receiving threats.

The Land Party’s Siyabulela Notwala said: “The ANC is bitter because we beat them with votes in Zwelihle. Now they’re trying this smear campaign. They must prove those people with T-shirts were our members.”

CAPE TIMES