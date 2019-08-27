File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Langa residents yesterday took to the streets to voice their frustration over their ward councillor, who they accuse of being lacklustre in tackling issues. About 100 residents burnt tyres in the early hours of the morning, which resulted in major roads being closed.

Community committee chairperson Zwelidinga Sweli said: “We have a problem with our ward councillor. He does not attend community meetings even when he is asked to update us on issues.

“He does not co-operate with us at all; he has a tendency of undermining leaders who he is supposed to be working together with. Today we went to the municipal offices to submit a memorandum, and our councillor was not there to receive it.”

Ward 52 councillor Samkelo John accused supporters of opposition parties of being behind the demonstration.

“The protest is being instigated by DA and EFF candidates because they lost in the 2016 elections and now they are using the residents to bring me down.

"I have met with the residents in the past two weeks and addressed the electricity issue, and they understood clearly,” John said.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said a case of public violence was opened for investigation. No one has been arrested.

“Police can confirm road closures in Bhunga Avenue and Washington street. Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies monitored the situation after a group of 100 people were taking part in protest action.

‘‘It is alleged that a shop in Zone 24 was looted during these actions,” Malo said.

City Traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman said: “The only protests were tyres being burnt after midnight and it was cleared shortly afterwards.”

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

