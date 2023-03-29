Roads closed for repair of collapsed bulk sewer main in Retreat

Cape Town - Work continues to determine the extent of repairs required to a 990mm diameter bulk sewer main that collapsed on Prince George Drive in Retreat on Sunday. The City on Wednesday said the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

“As a result, both inbound lanes are closed from the intersection at Joe Marks Boulevard up to the intersection at 5th Avenue, Grassy Park, which is impacting traffic.” On Wednesday morning, the City’s Traffic Service implemented a trial contraflow, to determine whether this is a viable option to provide additional relief to road users. A contractor has been appointed to determine the extent of the repairs required, and to complete the work. The Water and Sanitation Directorate has appointed a contractor to determine the extent of the repairs required, and to complete the work.

“The final time frame for the repair work is dependent on the exact extent of pipe replacement required – this will be determined once the pipe (which is between 3.5m and 4m deep) is fully exposed,” the City said. Since the closure of Prince George Drive, traffic northbound has been diverted onto Joe Marks Boulevard, into side streets (10th, 11th, 12th Avenue and Peter Charles Street), and onto Retreat Main Road to rejoin Prince George Drive in Grassy Park. For the afternoon peak, the southbound lane will revert to a dual carriageway heading towards Muizenberg, to accommodate the increase in traffic heading in that direction, and motorists heading northbound will be required to make use of the original diversions via Joe Marks Boulevard.