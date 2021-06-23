Robben Island Museum withdraws charges against two executives

Cape Town - The Robben Island Museum (RIM) has halted the disciplinary process and withdrawn all the charges against two executives who were investigated for mismanagement. Last year, the Council for the Robben Island Museum (Rim) resolved that certain allegations of mismanagement at RIM (made by the Ex-Political Prisoners’ Association) be investigated.

Following an investigation and a written report of legal advice furnished to the council, which sustained a genuine case for disciplinary steps, charges of misconduct were brought against the executives, and a disciplinary inquiry was to take place on June 21 and 22, 2021. “Pursuant to the receipt of certain documentation submitted to the investigators by the employees’ representatives, and the assessment of those documents against the evidence expected from witnesses to testify on the council’s behalf, the council took further legal advice. ’’On the basis of that advice, the council took the decision to discontinue the disciplinary process, and issue the employees with notices in terms of which they were advised of the withdrawal of the charges,” the council said.

The organisation said an executive summary of the report of legal advice would be updated and made available soon. “This is a victory and a huge relief for the council and management of RIM. We are already implementing a recovery plan to improve our business processes and look forward to a new chapter in the journey of RIM. ’’We have put this matter behind us, learnt valuable lessons, and will continue to work and build relationships with all our stakeholders in preserving the rich history and heritage which lives on at Rim,” said Khensani Maluleke, RIM council chairperson.