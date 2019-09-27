Robben Island workers fear for jobs after pay delay, 'defective R100m new ferry'







Krotoa is a catamaran passenger ferry with a passenger capacity of 285. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A delay in their salary payment has added to Robben Island Museum (RIM) staff's concerns about an organisation that is the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of corruption, nepotism and poor governance. Workers, who did not want to be identified, told the Cape Times on Friday: "We fear for the safety of our jobs after the pay delay." Business was badly affected this morning, with the inexplicable non-payment of salaries delaying ferry trips until 11.30am. Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa announced the investigation in December after he met the Ex-Political Prisoners Association, which lodged complaints about the management of the heritage site as well as the RIM board. What further alarmed workers was a few months after the probe was announced, RIM – ignoring South Africa’s boat-making expertise – commissioned a new ferry from Singapore, which has allegedly ended up incurring costs of more than R100 million. Its arrival was announced on July 12 but, according to workers, it has since failed two SA Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) inspections. A source told the Cape Times 16 faults were found on the Krotoa's last inspection on September 16.

A SAMSA official, who didn't want to be identified, confirmed to the Cape Times on Friday that the Krotoa is still under inspection and a report is yet to be compiled.

Regarding the salary payment shock staff received this morning, Mava Dada, the RIM chief executive, who is under investigation for alleged maladministration and improper conduct, according to workers, said in a statement: “Please accept our sincerest apologies on what transpired on 27 September 2019 regarding delay in salary payments.

“As agreed in the Auditorium at 09:00, Robben Island Museums assures all staff members that all salaries will reflect by midday today (27 September 2019).

“Furthermore, RIM confirms that all debit order charges will be reimbursed in full on condition that staff members provide proof (in the form of bank statements) by 11:00 on the 27th of September 2019.

“The debit orders will be done on a separate payment by close of business on the 27th of September 2019. Should proof be provided at a later stage for reimbursement of bank fees, it will be processed accordingly. The reimbursement will not be taxed as this will be a separate payment process from the normal payroll process.

“We can assure you that we have taken corrective measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen in the future.”

On July 12, RIM announced the introduction of the new 285-seater catamaran ferry named Krotoa, after the first female political prisoner on the island.

“We are very excited about Krotoa's arrival, as this will enhance our carrying capacity as a key component to ensuring high visitor numbers and a seamless visitor experience.

“It is of critical importance that we prepare for peak periods months in advance,” Ellerick Olckers, visitor operations specialist at Robben Island Museum, said at the time.

But despite it being peak season, Krotoa has more than two months later not been given the all-clear by SAMSA.

Robben Island Museum said previously that numerous tours had to be cancelled in 2018 due to a lack of ferries able to operate in rough seas. As a result, visitor numbers declined. The ferry Thandi sank with 70 people on board in 2017.

Commenting on the Krotoa, a worker told the Cape Times last Friday: “We started being suspicious about issues with Krotoa when Robben Island decided to buy this boat outside South Africa in Singapore.

“They were asked, 'Why can’t you buy it in South Africa because there are companies that can do the very same job'. It would also have created job opportunities for people in South Africa with the high unemployment rate.

“They said they were experiencing problems with Treasury, but then we found out they are buying a boat in Singapore.

“One of the senior managers who is in the ferry department flew to Singapore and stayed in Singapore for three months to ensure the processes were followed.

“We got suspicious when an institute of this magnitude which is Robben Island buys a boat worth about R100 million. We were surprised when we didn’t see it being launched and the media being invited.

“When this boat came back, they detected 16 faults and SAMSA has failed it twice because it doesn’t meet the requirements. It was tested for a second time last week and the weight of the boat is not supposed to be that weight.





“They even had to buy another anchor for the boat. More money is being pumped into the boat without any return.

“They flew in people from Singapore to come here to fix the things they didn’t do that side. So we ask ourselves, you pay R100 million, you transport the boat from Singapore for R23 million, and now it’s just standing there. We don’t know when this boat will be put into service.

“If you look at the structure of the boat, you can’t say that it costs R100 million. It appears to be a reject boat and we don’t know why they were rushing to buy a boat while there was an investigation being launched by Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

"Sikhululekile has been standing for the last six months, which is a 300 seater. It was supposed to pump money for Robben Island, but now it’s only contracted boats that are working, which is costing a lot of money.

“Millions are being spent on fixing Sikhululekile but it only runs for two three weeks before it breaks down, so it’s a cash cow, for who we don’t know.

“We are starting peak season but now all our boats are standing. Are they doing it deliberately because they want the jobs of the ferry workers to be at risk?

"So then they can say this department is failing, we don’t need this department. Because people are doing things as long as they get the go-ahead of the CEO, and the same CEO is under investigation for maladministration and improper conduct.

“Workers want the senior managers involved with Krotoa to be cleaned out and the whole executive. Because we want to start on a clean slate, otherwise the whole museum is going to go down.”

Robben Island spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa's response to questions from the Cape Times were:

What are the costs thus far incurred in the requisitioning of a boat yet to be used in service?

The costs spent thus far on requisitioning the boat is only 0.5% of cost of the asset and amounts to R475 445.

Is there any truth in claims that a SAMSA official accompanied a senior Robben Island Museum official to Singapore for three months, with Robben Island paying for his and his wife's accommodation?

SAMSA’s Merchant Shipping Act, Act 57 of 1951 requires computations and assessments by a SAMSA Naval Architect during and after construction by the Attending Surveyor.

Pre-Registration Surveys are mandatory for all vessels wanting to register their vessel under the South African Flag including vessels registered under a bareboat charter agreement.

The purpose of this survey is to determine the suitability of the vessel to come onto the South African Register. The survey will be carried out by a SAMSA surveyor.

If the vessel is not at a South African Port, then the costs of transport and subsistence for getting one of the SAMSA surveyors to the port where the vessel is, will be for the account of the ship-owner/ charterer.

Since commencement of the project, RIM followed an inclusive process through consistent consultation with SAMSA to ensure that the vessel will be eligible for South African certification. This ultimately led to SAMSA inspecting the vessel pre delivery.

As mandated and at SAMSA’s request, SAMSA commissioned a Marine Surveyor to conduct two inspections of the boat which took place during the following periods: 12 to 16 April 2019; 27 May 2019 to 02 June 2019.

On both occasions, RIM took full responsibility for ONLY SAMSA’s representative’s travel and accommodation expenses related to the inspection.

With the Sikhululekile being out action for five months and perhaps being able to sail from next week, does it mean the operations have had to rely on the contracted Madiba 1, Sea Princess and Jester at extra cost for several months?

RIM operates a hybrid ferry system consisting of chartered ferries and RIM owned ferries. RIM has taken the decision to adopt a hybrid system to meet demand, not to act as back up vessels.

All ferries are subject to South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) sea safety regulations and RIM ensures that all vessels undergo regular maintenance to ensure absolute safety and compliance.

With Robben Island allegedly struggling to send out its own boats, relying on contracted boats, do workers need to fear for their jobs?

Robben Island Museum is not struggling to utilize RIM owned vessels.

RIM has taken the decision to adopt a hybrid system to meet demand, not to act as back up vessels and thus also contributing towards job creation in the tourism sector.

This model has never had an impact on RIM employment contracts. Therefore, RIM employees need not to fear for their jobs.

RIM prioritizes passenger safety and comfort across all vessels.

What is the state of the independent investigation ordered by Minister Nathi Mthethwa into the management of the Robben Island Museum? Are auditors still looking at the books?

The investigation was instituted by the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture. Please contact the Ministry directly for an official response on all matters pertaining to the investigation.

When asked why no mention was made of when the Krotoa would be ready for service, Morongoa replied: "The vessel was built according to the International Bureau Veritas Classification Society standards and to the High Speed Craft Code 2008.

"The vessel is now going through local South African Maritime Safety Authority’s inspections and approval processes as expected of any new vessel."

