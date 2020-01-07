The employees, affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) were demanding, among other things, a 9% across the board salary increase, a two-year wage agreement and a R2 000 once-off cash payment for every employee.
Nehawu provincial secretary-general Eric Kweleta said negotiations deadlocked when RIM management would not meet any of their demands.
“We had also asked for a R5 000 reward for five-year long service for employees but this was rejected and management would only offer R1 500.
"They also want to offer only a 6.5% increase over three years while we demanded 9% over two years. If further discussions are not resolved, we will have to go full-blown, meaning all operations will be stopped. But for now we will explore all our options,” said Kweleta.