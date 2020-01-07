Robben Island workers in lockdown threat amid wage dispute









Robben Island Museum employees picket outside the museum’s offices. Among other things, they are demanding a 9% salary increase and a two-year wage agreement. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – A group of aggrieved Robben Island Museum (RIM) employees picketed outside the museum’s offices at the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront after wage negotiations reached a deadlock. The employees, affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) were demanding, among other things, a 9% across the board salary increase, a two-year wage agreement and a R2 000 once-off cash payment for every employee. Nehawu provincial secretary-general Eric Kweleta said negotiations deadlocked when RIM management would not meet any of their demands. “We had also asked for a R5 000 reward for five-year long service for employees but this was rejected and management would only offer R1 500. "They also want to offer only a 6.5% increase over three years while we demanded 9% over two years. If further discussions are not resolved, we will have to go full-blown, meaning all operations will be stopped. But for now we will explore all our options,” said Kweleta.

Ex-Prisoners Association (Eppa) deputy secretary-general Mpho Masemola said the demands were made by staff at RIM who are also ex-political prisoners.

“These employees have been neglected and there have been no salary improvements or incentives for them.

"They are ex-political prisoners but are being ignored as a living heritage - because that is what they are.

“Only senior staff members are benefiting. Ex-political prisoners cannot have the same salary as other staff. There should be a special package for them,” said Masemola.

Reacting to the strike, RIM chief executive Mava Dada said they had received notice of the strike which was applicable to “employees who were current members of Nehawu” and non-union members had to report for duty as usual.

"Failing to do so would be regarded as an unlawful act(s) of misconduct.

“The principle of ‘no work no pay’ will apply to all employees participating in the strike action and total number of days not worked will be deducted at once in the next salary pay run,” said Dada.

Cape Times