Cape Town – A manhunt is under way for four men who shot dead a police constable in his van and then used it to rob a shop.
Two constables in Coffee Bay, Eastern Cape, were responding to a complaint at Zindidi Location just before midnight on Tuesday when they were approached by people “under the pretext that they were seeking help”, said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.
Two of the four men had approached the police van on the driver's side, while the other two approached it from the other side.
Without warning, one of the suspects shot the driver, killing him instantly. The other constable was forced to carry his deceased colleague from the front of the van to the back, where they were locked up.
"One of the suspects drove the police vehicle to a nearby shop, where they ordered security to open the gate," said Naidoo.