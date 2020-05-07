Robbers make life worse for stressed animal clinic staff in Khayelitsha

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police are on the trail of suspects who robbed theMdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha yesterday. The incident happened in the morning when the non-profit organisation opened its gate to let an animal owner in. A group of armed robbers then forced their way in. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, four suspects, two of them armed with firearms, entered the premises, threatened and robbed the employees of their cellular phones, laptops and cash. The suspects fled on foot. No injuries were reported.” She said police were following up on leads.

Clinic spokesperson Marcelle du Plessis said the incident was traumatic for the staff.

She said the clinic gates were usually kept closed and only opened to allow big dogs in or out. The incident happened as staff were handing back a big dog to its owner.

“We are all shaken, we are already working under so much pressure. We are already all stressed to the max and now this happens. It is truly just heartbreaking,” she said.

She said they would tighten their security in the future by reconfiguring their cameras, getting a guard and creating a doggy gate through which pets could be transferred so staff didn’t have to open the pedestrian gate.

“However, the reality is that we will have to open our gates at some point during the day to let our staff vehicles and our ambulance in and out.

"But worst of all, we had to close our doors for the day and the queue of people who wanted help for their pets had to be turned away,” she said.

Clients were sent to the South African Mass Animal Sterilisation Trust in Khayelitsha.

The clinic is set to reopen its doors today.

Below are their bank details for those who wish to donate money to help them upgrade their security:

Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account number: 075595710, Branch: Rondebosch, Branch Code: 025009, Savings account, Reference: Robbery + Your Name. You can also email them at [email protected]

Cape Times