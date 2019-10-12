Robbers target Foreshore jewellery store for second time in four months









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – A security guard at The Diamond Works jewellery store on the Foreshore was fired at during an attempted robbery on Friday morning. This is the second time the store, opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre, was targeted in four months. In July, also on a Friday, four armed men robbed The Diamond Works store opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Wearing masks and workmen's overalls, they entered the shop in the Metropolitan building, which was under construction, and forced their way passed security, leaving with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. Commenting on yesterday's attempted robbery, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said: "The circumstances surrounding an attempted robbery and an attempted murder are being investigated following an incident at a jewellery store on the Foreshore.

"Two armed suspects made an attempt to rob the business but fled emptyhanded after discharging a shot at the security official on duty. He was not injured. The suspects are yet to be apprehended."

Cape Town jewellery stores have increasingly being targeted by brazen criminals this year.

Four men, one armed with a firearm and others with hammers, fled with jewellery worth millions and an undisclosed amount of money after robbing Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the upmarket Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Green Point.

Koetter’s daughter, Susanne Schilling-Koetter, told the Cape Times at the time they were traumatised by the robbery.

“The suspects came in with sledgehammers, broke the front display and took those pieces. Their takings are estimated to be worth millions."

Also in July, the jewellery store at the luxury Mount Nelson Hotel was targeted by 15 armed men, who had arrived in two vehicles and gained access to the premises by threatening a security guard.

Armed with sledgehammers, they smashed the glass jewellery cabinet display windows to remove items worth about R50 000. They also stole about R6 000 in cash from the front desk and cellphones from guests.

