Cape Town – A security guard at The Diamond Works jewellery store on the Foreshore was fired at during an attempted robbery on Friday morning.
This is the second time the store, opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre, was targeted in four months.
In July, also on a Friday, four armed men robbed The Diamond Works store opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Wearing masks and workmen's overalls, they entered the shop in the Metropolitan building, which was under construction, and forced their way passed security, leaving with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.
Commenting on yesterday's attempted robbery, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said: "The circumstances surrounding an attempted robbery and an attempted murder are being investigated following an incident at a jewellery store on the Foreshore.