Robbie Nurock found unsuitable to be a homeless shelter

Cape Town - The former Robbie Nurock Clinic which it had been hoped would accommodate about 100 homeless people and provide support services, will no longer be revamped into a shelter. The clinic, which has been vacant for about six years, was anticipated to be operational by this month, however the building turned out to be unsuitable due to asbestos found there.

According to Premier Alan Winde the Robbie Nurock building has now been earmarked to be used by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport as the Cape Town Museum. Social Department MEC Sharna Fernandez announced last year that about R4.5 million would be pumped into converting the building into a shelter that was going to be funded by the department but managed by an NPO. Winde said the old Tafelberg Crèche site in Zonnebloem, District Six has now been found to be the most suitable for a homeless shelter.

“Assessment process, which included an environmental assessment, public participation process, and zoning requirements, was concluded in June last year. Robbie Nurock was one of four possible sites identified. “The plans and costing approval for the new site have now been concluded and construction is expected to commence next month.

At this stage, no further sites have been identified,” said Winde. He said the Provincial Treasury has allocated R19.8m to the new site. The Tafelberg Crèche is expected to be revamped into a 116-bed facility that will be operational by the second half of 2024.

Last month the City was granted an application to serve eviction notices to homeless people from about 10 locations in the CBD. The matter is expected to be heard at the Western Cape High Court next April. Fernandez said that in response to the increasing need for services, the Social Development Department has increased the number of funded bed spaces from 1 500 in 2020 to nearly 2 400 this year.

“During the current financial year, R31m was transferred to 37 shelters for homeless adults. “The subsidies include funding for a social worker post at each shelter, nutrition, and operational costs. “This excludes the City of Cape Town-funded shelters and safe spaces.”